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Reflections #4 Galactic Evolution #4
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23 views • August 30, 2021
This is Part 1 of Reflections #4 that explains the how extraterrestrials think who want to help humanity, and how humanity can evolve within this galaxy. The full 90 minute presentation can be found on
http://farsightprime.com
and it includes a discussion of Isaac Asimov's Foundation Trilogy novels, and why they relate to the future of humanity in this galaxy.
http://farsightprime.com
and it includes a discussion of Isaac Asimov's Foundation Trilogy novels, and why they relate to the future of humanity in this galaxy.
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