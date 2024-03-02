Mike Benz: New York Times CIA Ukraine story is a scandal of ‘staggering proportions’
Mike Benz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, says the recent New York Times article about CIA bases in Ukraine “is the same sort of dirty tricks, media relations tactics that the CIA does to manipulate foreign parliaments.” Benz says the CIA is using the New York Times to manipulate Congress into supporting additional funding to Ukraine.
