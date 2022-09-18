Create New Account
Leftist Progressives Sciences in Action - Bring Back Extinct Species + Solving Chinese Demographics
21 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago |

Leftist progressive sciences are unassailable in their rigor and logic. Along with trans-activists, we hope to solve the Chinese demographic problem, which is on the brink of implosion thanks to their one child policy, along with having aborted and disposed of human female babies to the point where there is an excess of 20% of men in the Chinese population, along with the help of singer Lizzo, being able to bring back extinct species like the African black rhino.

#lizzo #transwomen #onechildpolicy
