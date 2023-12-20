🌲 The Art of Pruning for a Beautiful Christmas Tree Silhouette! 🌟

Uncover the secrets of a perfect Christmas tree silhouette with Susan Poizner, an urban orchardist and founder of Orchard People.
Learn the art of central leader pruning for a strong central branch, gracefully cascading limbs, and strategic spacing for air circulation. 🌬️✂️
It's not complicated, just practice for stunning results! 🎁🌲
Ready to transform your tree into a holiday masterpiece? 🎁🌲
Click the link in our bio or the description above to dive into the full episode. 🎧
