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Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 7, 2022
Belgian immunologist and medical research icon, Michel Goldman, had his values challenged when a Covid booster shot appeared to rapidly accelerate his cancer. He decided to go public with his story and tell the world.
#MichelGoldman #TheAtlantic
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n07xs-renowned-physician-documents-aggressive-cancer-post-covid-vaccines.html