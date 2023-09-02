❗️BREAKING - Thousands of protestors in Niger are storming the French Embassy in Niamey.

⚡️Clashes continue in the region between the militants of the local branch of the Islamic State and the Al-Qaeda -affiliated Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin , as well as government forces.

The greatest internal security problems remain in the Tri-Border area, where radicals carry out attacks with near impunity. At the same time, the active use of drones by the military personnel of Burkina Faso continues to show effectiveness in the fight against terrorists.

⚠️Negotiations are ongoing between ECOWAS and the military government of the Republic of Niger. There is increasing recognition in the West African bloc that war should be the last option for resolving the crisis.

💥However, in case of military intervention, the current authorities have ordered the armed forces to go on high alert and allowed Mali and Burkina Faso to send their troops to Niger. 🇳🇪 🇲🇱 🇧🇫

🇫🇷The High Court of Niger issued an expulsion order for the French ambassador, his diplomatic credentials and visa was cancelled, now his stay in the country is illegal.

🇷🇺Pro-Russian protests against France & NATO throughout West Africa. General Evkurov replaces Prigozhin in Africa in a symbolic meeting with the President of Burkina Faso.



