The Cronian Cult Part 2 -Jesus was NOT a Jew. The Cronians vs The Diogenes, Semitic people vs Greeks. The Greatest Deception -Devil the god of confusion

Paul crafted a new religion with elements of the strict Pharisaic sect he represented and stealing the Greek philosophy/teaching of Jesus and claiming them as "the truth given to the Jews". The devil kills, steals ad destroys. Their purpose is to twist the truth, Judaise the whole world using the lie that Jesus was one of them, while many of these Jews have confessed that Jesus was not an Israelite/Jew.



Ever since I was young I noticed the contradictions between Paul's doctrines and Jesus' teachings/Greek philosophy. God had showed me all of these contradictions in the Tanakh and the Greek gospels. The Christian world is dominated with the false idea that God is a punisher, but that is the devil of the Tanakh.

Like Elena Blavatsky says, the snake of the garden of the Eden and the "lord" of the Tanakh (in most of it) are the same "god".