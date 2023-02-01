DO MAMMALS HAVE ANY HISTORY OF CONTACT WITH ALUMINUM? -- get facts-inated

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/do-mammals-have-any-history-of-contact-with-aluminum/
Dr. Christopher Exley, PhD, FRSB (AKA “Mr. Aluminum”), explains why aluminum is not an essential metal for humans, and has only come in contact with mammals in the last century.
#ChrisExley #MrAluminum #AgeOfAluminum