DO MAMMALS HAVE ANY HISTORY OF CONTACT WITH ALUMINUM? -- get facts-inated

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/do-mammals-have-any-history-of-contact-with-aluminum/
Dr. Christopher Exley, PhD, FRSB (AKA “Mr. Aluminum”), explains why aluminum is not an essential metal for humans, and has only come in contact with mammals in the last century.
#ChrisExley #MrAluminum #AgeOfAluminum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.