TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$, INC. Oct. 16, Ukrain, Vaccinations frauds, discussed. 1st hour.
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Truth vs. NEW$ 1 (16 Oct. 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

Russia strikes Ukraine after a UN General Assembly vote condemning it for annexing four regions of Ukraine, even though it was based upon referenda that were in accord with international law.

Sweden opts out of sharing its investigation of Nord Stream pipeline damage on the ground of protecting its own national security.

Edward Hendrie documents that physicians are being paid $400 per child for each child they get vaxxed as long as they manage to ensnare at least 63% of their child patients, which bribes them to violate the Hippocratic Oath to "First, do no harm!"

And the US Department of State continues to promote transgenderism with taxpayer money, which is despicable beyond belief.

PayPal creates a commotion by planning to impose fines of $2,500 per instance of "misinformation", as though it were the arbiter of truth vs. falsehood, but the protest has seen their stock fall dramatically and they have now reversed course, but ti may be too little, too late.

fetzertransgendermisinformationhealth and medicinepolitics and current eventsvaccination fraud

