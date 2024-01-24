Living Exponentially: Deanna Westphal & Shari Schukraft, Landfill Controversy

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen sits down with Deana Westphal and Shari Schukraft to share their years of research regarding the St. Clair County Landfill also known as the Smiths Creek Sanitary Landfill. In recent years, there have been more and more complaints by residents experiencing debilitating headaches, breathing issues, stress and anxiety. This "Dynamic Duo" is on the case and they are a force to be reckoned with!

You can reach out to them on Kimball Township Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/kimballtownship/

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/