King Charles Windsor Roman Empire Bloodline Serpent Seed
This video explains how the Windsor bloodline goes back thousands of years to reveal a lineage of people who came out of the Roman Empire with mostly Germanic blood. King Charles is descendant of Odoacer who conquered the Roman Empire only to make his revived Roman Empire with his Germanic blood. He is also a descendant of the barbarian Attila the Hun who established Transylvania. Many more revealing things are shown in this video showing that Rome never went away and that even the United States is in it's clutches, via the Royals and the Rothschilds.

Keywords
prophecybeastrevelationwindsorroman empirebloodlineserpent seedking charlesoperation golden orbodoacerattila the hunantichcrist

