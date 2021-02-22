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Planet Lockdown interview with Catherine Austin Fitts
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745 views • February 22, 2021
Catherine's website is here: https://home.solari.com/
Interview with Catherine covers the reasoning behind the current situation we are in.
A full documentary is coming in March 2021: https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
Interview with Catherine covers the reasoning behind the current situation we are in.
A full documentary is coming in March 2021: https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
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