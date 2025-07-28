THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Monday 7/28/25 • NICK SPANOS BITCOIN PIONEER, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POTUS GIVES PUTIN 50 DAYS TO COME TO TABLE FOR UKRAINE PEACE TALKS & CALLS FOR END TO ISRAEL/PALESTINE KILLING
Trump says of Israel's Gaza bombings, 'I think nobody's done anything great over there - the whole place is a mess.'
Regarding Ukraine war, the president says, ‘I'm disappointed in President Putin. Very disappointed in him. I'm going to reduce that 50 days, I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer.'
