🚨 Our Experts Weigh In: Will Your Retirement Accounts Survive a Currency Reset?

or Call 877-410-1414 Welcome to ITM Trading's Wednesday Q&A, where we answer your questions about the financial markets and global economy. In this episode, our President Eric Griffin and Chief Market Analyst Lynette Zang tackle some tough questions about the Great Reset, global debt, and the new CBDC system. They provide their expert insights on what's to come and what investors need to be aware of in the current economic climate. ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?QA4192023 For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradi... Join our NEW Thrivers community! https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-thr... Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Question #:1 0:24 Question #:2 6:02 Question #:3 7:34 Question #4: 12:08 Question #5: 14:11 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/our-e... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.