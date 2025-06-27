ENDGAME CONFIRMED: The Last-Ditch Elite Plan to Enslave Humanity... | 40K FootView Ep. 60

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Sean Morgan from the 40,000-Foot View as he sits down with geopolitical analyst Josh Reid for a high-level breakdown of the hidden forces shaping our world. In this explosive episode, they dive into:
The Shadow War: Who’s really pulling the strings behind global conflicts, and how the deep state’s grip is being dismantled.
Economic Warfare: The truth about currency collapses, CBDCs, and the battle for financial sovereignty.
Technological Tyranny: AI, surveillance, and the transhumanist agenda—what’s coming next?
Spiritual & Geopolitical Awakening: How grassroots movements are reclaiming power from corrupt elites.
Josh Reid brings his razor-sharp analysis to expose the elite’s playbook while offering hope for a freer future. Whether you’re a seasoned researcher or new to the truth movement, this conversation will leave you with a clearer understanding of the global chessboard.
