Nancy Pelosi asked for Exorcism...here's why

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Streamed live Jan 22, 2023

My mentioned video on enshrining Baphomet goat head in the White House: https://youtu.be/nLiY9SMY9kU

And also my interview with real Catholic Exorcist Father Ripperger on the kinds of possession and exorcisms: https://youtu.be/GMUjC8YRB5I





Nancy Pelosi asked priests to perform an exorcism on her home following the hammer incident involving her husband last October. Alexandra Pelosi, the daughter of Nancy Pelosi, recently revealed to the New York Times interview that the Pelosi home was exorcized by Catholic priests over Thanksgiving.





Get Dr. Marshall's book: The Rosary in 50 Pages: The Layman's Quick Guide to Mary's Psalter here at amazon: https://amzn.to/3fw7h8y





This is part of an online course on the Rosary by Dr. Taylor Marshall. Click here to see the entire playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBZGXr2tw_o&list=PLveEuhpzPN5t1ymz1THHN-7Nhu0qU9P64&index=2

Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:

https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall





Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Ant!christ and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X

Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k





🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall





Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Mhv2uztE6s