Graphene Oxide is 99% of the ingredients of the covid Shots
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Graphene Oxide is 99% of the ingredients of the covid Shots. They contain 747 nanograms of Graphene Oxide

Dr Peterson Pierre from America’s Frontline Doctors on Graphene oxide;

The vaccines contains 747 nanograms of Graphene Oxide, which is approx 99% of the ingredients

Graphene Oxide is highly toxic causing known disease and attacks the respiratory system

It is magnetic

Did you know that the side effects of Graphene Oxide match the symptoms of COVID?

Excellent article from (https://homunizam.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/graphene-oxide-is-toxic-to-human-blood.pdf) Dr. Craig Paardekooper

Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

