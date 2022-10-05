Graphene Oxide is 99% of the ingredients of the covid Shots. They contain 747 nanograms of Graphene Oxide
Dr Peterson Pierre from America’s Frontline Doctors on Graphene oxide;
The vaccines contains 747 nanograms of Graphene Oxide, which is approx 99% of the ingredients
Graphene Oxide is highly toxic causing known disease and attacks the respiratory system
It is magnetic
Did you know that the side effects of Graphene Oxide match the symptoms of COVID?
Excellent article from (https://homunizam.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/graphene-oxide-is-toxic-to-human-blood.pdf) Dr. Craig Paardekooper
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.