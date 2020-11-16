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#4 Jesus' Words vs Religious Leaders
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14 views • November 16, 2020
Jesus and Religion don't mix. Fake pastors have left out the Cornerstone, which is the teachings of Jesus. Jesus warned us about hypocritical religious leaders causing a problem with the church. So, if it's REAL Christianity you want, you better get serious about studying and acting on the words of Jesus Christ, the only perfect leader.
This is video #4 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
Note: Sorry, but there is a typo at 2:21 which should be a reference to John 8, 14-19.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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This is video #4 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
Note: Sorry, but there is a typo at 2:21 which should be a reference to John 8, 14-19.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
Created using
YouTube Video Editor
Source videos
View attributions
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