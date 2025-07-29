© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China won't buy US LNG — simply because US isn't trustworthy — Qinduo Xu, Pangoal Institution
'The US aims to prevent China's rise'
'So China mostly relies on the supply from Russia and other reliable partners'
On another video he also said: There’s very little US can do to impose further economic sanctions on Russia — Qinduo Xu, Pangoal Institution
'They are targeting the so-called secondary sanctions on China, India, etc'
'But I don’t think that it will work at all. That’s wishful thinking that will not happen'
Adding:
China and U.S. Extend Tariff Truce by 90 Days — Bloomberg
China and the United States have agreed to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days, according to Bloomberg. The announcement followed a new round of trade talks in Stockholm.
Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang stated that the discussions were “frank and substantive,” and both sides will continue close communication going forward.
Adding:
🚨US & UK ORGANIZE MEETING TO DISCUSS REPLACING ZELENSKY
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has revealed that a meeting was held with Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov*, and former top General Valery Zaluzhny.
The US and UK reportedly announced their decision to back Zaluzhny for the Ukrainian presidency, with Yermak and Budanov giving their approval.
*listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia