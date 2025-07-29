BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
China won't buy US LNG simply because US isn't trustworthy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1
59 views • 19 hours ago

China won't buy US LNG — simply because US isn't trustworthy — Qinduo Xu, Pangoal Institution

'The US aims to prevent China's rise' 

'So China mostly relies on the supply from Russia and other reliable partners'

On another video he also said:  There’s very little US can do to impose further economic sanctions on Russia — Qinduo Xu, Pangoal Institution

'They are targeting the so-called secondary sanctions on China, India, etc'

'But I don’t think that it will work at all. That’s wishful thinking that will not happen'

Adding:

China and U.S. Extend Tariff Truce by 90 Days — Bloomberg

China and the United States have agreed to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days, according to Bloomberg. The announcement followed a new round of trade talks in Stockholm.

Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang stated that the discussions were “frank and substantive,” and both sides will continue close communication going forward.

Adding:

🚨US & UK ORGANIZE MEETING TO DISCUSS REPLACING ZELENSKY

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has revealed that a meeting was held with Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov*, and former top General Valery Zaluzhny.

The US and UK reportedly announced their decision to back Zaluzhny for the Ukrainian presidency, with Yermak and Budanov giving their approval.

*listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
