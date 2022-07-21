Two Deadly Cases of Marburg Virus Confirmed in Ghana, 98 Contacts Quarantined

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https://gnews.org/post/pwfua366
07/18/2022 Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. It says both patients died recently in hospital in the southern Ashanti region. Their samples came back positive earlier this month and have now been verified by a laboratory in Senegal. Health officials in the West African nation say 98 people are now under quarantine as suspected contact cases