There's Good News and Bad News. 2023 Will Indeed Be A Most Interesting Year.
The Appearance
Published Yesterday |

MAILBAG SHOW * 1.3.2023


------------------------------------------------------


IRS ARMY FUNDING REPEALED BY HOUSE REPUBLICANS...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/just-house-republicans-vote-unanimously-repeal-funding-army-87000-irs-agents-video/


W.H.O. MEETS IN SECRET TO BECOME ENFORCEABLE LAW...

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-flash-urgent-w-h-o-meeting-in-secret-to-convert-themselves-to-enforceable-law-under-existing-treaty


SUPREME COURT DECLINES LOOKING INTO MAIL BALLOT BONNER CASE...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/us-supreme-court-also-decides-not-look-mail-ballot-bonner-case/


SPEAKER MCCARTY REMOVES THREE FROM CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/speaker-mccarthy-moves-remove-eric-swalwell-adam-schiff-ilhan-omar-congressional-committees/


BRUNSON BROTHERS CASE DENIED BY SUPREME COURT...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/breaking-brunson-brothers-case-denied-supreme-court/


GLOBALIST CRIMINALS PLAN TO RELEASE AIRBORNE EBOLA...

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-globalist-planning-release-of-airborne-ebola/


GENERAL FLYNN EXPOSES SECRET U.S. SHADOW GOVNT...

https://www.westernjournal.com/gen-flynn-exposes-secret-us-shadow-government-parallel-supreme-court-operates-shadows/


------------------------------------------------------


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]


Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour.

Keywords
newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequestscommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag

