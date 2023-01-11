There's Good News and Bad News. 2023 Will Indeed Be A Most Interesting Year.

MAILBAG SHOW * 1.3.2023
------------------------------------------------------
IRS ARMY FUNDING REPEALED BY HOUSE REPUBLICANS...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/just-house-republicans-vote-unanimously-repeal-funding-army-87000-irs-agents-video/
W.H.O. MEETS IN SECRET TO BECOME ENFORCEABLE LAW...
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-flash-urgent-w-h-o-meeting-in-secret-to-convert-themselves-to-enforceable-law-under-existing-treaty
SUPREME COURT DECLINES LOOKING INTO MAIL BALLOT BONNER CASE...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/us-supreme-court-also-decides-not-look-mail-ballot-bonner-case/
SPEAKER MCCARTY REMOVES THREE FROM CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/speaker-mccarthy-moves-remove-eric-swalwell-adam-schiff-ilhan-omar-congressional-committees/
BRUNSON BROTHERS CASE DENIED BY SUPREME COURT...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/breaking-brunson-brothers-case-denied-supreme-court/
GLOBALIST CRIMINALS PLAN TO RELEASE AIRBORNE EBOLA...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-globalist-planning-release-of-airborne-ebola/
GENERAL FLYNN EXPOSES SECRET U.S. SHADOW GOVNT...
https://www.westernjournal.com/gen-flynn-exposes-secret-us-shadow-government-parallel-supreme-court-operates-shadows/
------------------------------------------------------
Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour.
