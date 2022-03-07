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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Holy Spirit Intercedes, Romans 8:25-27, 20220306
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32 views • March 07, 2022
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: The Holy Spirit Himself Makes Intercession For Saints - Sunday, March 6, 2022: Romans 8:25-27
Oh my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for Your Divine Promises because of my Salvation through the Atoning Blood Sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
Glorious Father, thank You for the Great Intercessory Work of Your Holy Spirit in the lives of Christians. Your Holy Scriptures remind us that:
25 As we, Your Saints, hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for the redemption of our bodies with perseverance.
26 Likewise Your Holy Spirit also helps in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we should pray for as we ought, but Your Holy Spirit Himself makes Intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered or known.
27 Now our EL-SHADDAI, our LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, You who searches the hearts knows what the mind of Your Holy Spirit is, because He makes intercession for Your Saints according to Your Will, our JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who PROVIDES and answers our prayers.
Holy Father, we invoke the Divine Promises of our LORD Jesus Christ in John 16:23-24.
On that authority, we believe with thanksgiving that You, our EL-ELYON, our MOST HIGH GOD have already granted us what we requested in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Romans 8:25-27 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Oh my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for Your Divine Promises because of my Salvation through the Atoning Blood Sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
Glorious Father, thank You for the Great Intercessory Work of Your Holy Spirit in the lives of Christians. Your Holy Scriptures remind us that:
25 As we, Your Saints, hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for the redemption of our bodies with perseverance.
26 Likewise Your Holy Spirit also helps in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we should pray for as we ought, but Your Holy Spirit Himself makes Intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered or known.
27 Now our EL-SHADDAI, our LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, You who searches the hearts knows what the mind of Your Holy Spirit is, because He makes intercession for Your Saints according to Your Will, our JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who PROVIDES and answers our prayers.
Holy Father, we invoke the Divine Promises of our LORD Jesus Christ in John 16:23-24.
On that authority, we believe with thanksgiving that You, our EL-ELYON, our MOST HIGH GOD have already granted us what we requested in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Romans 8:25-27 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
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