BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BLACK SABBATH ✠ WAR PIGS [AI VIDEO]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 6 months ago

Album: Paranoid

Song: "War Pigs"

~ LYRICS ~

"War Pigs"


Generals gathered in their masses

Just like witches at black masses

Evil minds that plot destruction

Sorcerers of death's construction

In the fields the bodies burning

As the war machine keeps turning

Death and hatred to mankind

Poisoning their brainwashed minds

Oh lord yeah!


Politicians hide themselves away

They only started the war

Why should they go out to fight?

They leave that role to the poor


Time will tell on their power minds

Making war just for fun

Treating people just like pawns in chess

Wait 'til their judgement day comes

Yeah!


Now in darkness world stops turning

Ashes where the bodies burning

No more war pigs at the power

Hand of God has struck the hour

Day of judgement, God is calling

On their knees the war pig's crawling

Begging mercy for their sins

Satan laughing spreads his wings

oh lord yeah!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w

Keywords
black sabbathwar pigsai videoozzy ozbournetony iommigeezer butlerbill ward
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy