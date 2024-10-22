BLACK SABBATH ✠ WAR PIGS [AI VIDEO]

Album: Paranoid

Song: "War Pigs"

~ LYRICS ~

"War Pigs"





Generals gathered in their masses

Just like witches at black masses

Evil minds that plot destruction

Sorcerers of death's construction

In the fields the bodies burning

As the war machine keeps turning

Death and hatred to mankind

Poisoning their brainwashed minds

Oh lord yeah!





Politicians hide themselves away

They only started the war

Why should they go out to fight?

They leave that role to the poor





Time will tell on their power minds

Making war just for fun

Treating people just like pawns in chess

Wait 'til their judgement day comes

Yeah!





Now in darkness world stops turning

Ashes where the bodies burning

No more war pigs at the power

Hand of God has struck the hour

Day of judgement, God is calling

On their knees the war pig's crawling

Begging mercy for their sins

Satan laughing spreads his wings

oh lord yeah!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w