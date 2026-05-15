News And Views Friday

California’s trans agenda suffers another legal blow after attempt to undercut SCOTUS order fails





A three-judge panel for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against California, saying its request should be handled by a lower court





Conservatives celebrated Tuesday after a federal appeals court denied California’s request to narrow a Supreme Court ruling on transgender policies, two weeks after the high court dealt the state a major blow in the same case.





"California has now lost at the district court, lost at the Supreme Court, and been turned away by the Ninth Circuit," Executive Vice President of the Thomas More Society Peter Breen said in a statement. "The state has repeatedly tried to paint parents who don’t immediately accept their children’s assertion of a new name and gender as ‘abusive.’ The courts have resoundingly rejected that premise."





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/californias-trans-agenda-suffers-another-legal-blow-after-attempt-undercut-scotus-order-fails









Progressive comprehensive sex education programs examining both sexuality and gender ideology have increasingly come under fire from parents and family advocacy groups nationwide, including in California, Texas, Colorado and Maryland.





How The Left Pushes LGBTQ Activism On Kids





Progressive leftists push a highly sexualized LGBTQ and transgender activism on children, employing social media, television, the classroom, and more to advance their message, conservative advocates told the Daily Caller News Foundation.





“The bottom line is that parents who want to protect their children’s innocence must be incredibly diligent,” American Principles Project president Terry Schilling told the DCNF. “Given our culture’s disgusting trend toward sexualizing kids, we cannot assume any place is safe or take anything for granted.”





https://personandidentity.com/how-the-left-pushes-lgbtq-activism-on-kids/









Gov. Newsom’s Free Healthcare for Illegal Immigrants Drove Medi-Cal to Insolvency





Newsom blew $23 Billion in two years bankrupting Medi-Cal





That California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to continue to give free healthcare to illegal immigrants is not rumor. The Globe has covered this saga for some time now.





Gavin Newsom’s Medi-Cal program for low-income Californians is insolvent. We have Gavin Newsom to thank; he gifted free Medi-Cal coverage to every illegal immigrant in the state, costing taxpayers $23 billion over 2 years, forcing Newsom to get both an emergency loan and a bailout, Rep. Kevin Kiley just confirmed.





https://californiaglobe.com/articles/gov-newsoms-free-healthcare-for-illegal-immigrants-drove-medi-cal-to-insolvency/