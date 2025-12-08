7 ATTRIBUTES TO ADD TO OUR FAITH PT 1OF8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever doubted your identity and calling?
Peter gives us 7 attributes to add to our faith in the Lord to make certain our calling. Yes he says it will keep us from stumbling as well. These episodes take a look at the individual attributes to be added to our faith as servants of the Lord.