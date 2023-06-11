Create New Account
Old Tub Bourbon & Old Overholt Rye Whiskey My Favorite Affordable $25 Sippers
IronGrandpa
Published 21 hours ago

I live on $10k a yr. So $50+ bottle of Bourbon ain't gonna work. But I've found some good Bourbons and rye whiskeys under $25 that are very good. Here's my 2 GoTo picks. And a fast look in my liquor cabinet. I'll do a long look one day. Anyhow a drink won't kill but a bottle might. So drink responsibly. And never drink and drive, sky dive, lock & load, climb ladders/ chimneys, scuba, get in a ring, sleep on your back...

