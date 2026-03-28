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Pastel Muses (1997, Saturn)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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Pastel Muses (also known as Simple 1500 Series Vol. 20 - The Puzzle) is a puzzle game developed and published by Soft Office. It was only released in Japan. The game also came out for Playstation.

The game is similar to the Bust-A-Move/Puzzle Bobble series. You shoot coloured balls at a conglomerat of coloured balls in order to make them all disappear. A wall will come closer over time and push the remaining balls towards you. If the balls reach you, you loose. Unlike Bust-A-Move, you don't shoot upwards, but to the side. You can change the angle of the cannon and the force of the shoot to place the ball. The balls are also in a slope, so balls will roll down. If at least three balls of the same colour have contact, they will disappear. The remaining balls will drop down and/or roll down, which might cause a chain reaction.
The game features a single player mode, a two-player vs. mode, a time attack mode and an endless mode.

Keywords
sega saturnpuzzle gamesoft office
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