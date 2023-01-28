Freedom Rally Melbourne 28 January 2023

We were slightly up in number from the previous Saturday, about 60 of us at this rally. As usual, we gathered at Parliament House midday and proceeded from there with drums, flags and megaphones. We stopped at MYER, Southbank and Flinders Street Station. It was hot and I was starting to feel spent. So while the rally then proceeded to be a presence at the Australian Tennis Open, I thought it best to call it a day. This video records our rally up to the point when our rally proceeded to the Tennis Open precincts. May God watch over these courageous souls through the heat of this Melbourne day.