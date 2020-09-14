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Abortion: It is Time for the Church to WAKE UP!
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7 views • September 14, 2020
Pastor/Evangelist Donnie Swaggart has a Word from the LORD about Abortion!
Sermon Title: Walk as Children of Light Ephesians 5:8-15 From Genesis to Revelation the Bible is Pro-Life! What you think is irrelevant! Matthew 11:15 “He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.”
Black Liberation Theology
https://www.christiannetworknews.com/tag/black-liberation-theology/
Bill Gates’ Father Was the Head of Planned Parenthood also!!
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/10/15/bill-gates-father-was-the-head-of-planned-parenthood-and-inspired-his-population-control-views/
Eugenics! The Gates Foundation
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/tag/bill-melinda-gates-foundation/
Please help keep us going. Donate today https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Sermon Title: Walk as Children of Light Ephesians 5:8-15 From Genesis to Revelation the Bible is Pro-Life! What you think is irrelevant! Matthew 11:15 “He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.”
Black Liberation Theology
https://www.christiannetworknews.com/tag/black-liberation-theology/
Bill Gates’ Father Was the Head of Planned Parenthood also!!
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/10/15/bill-gates-father-was-the-head-of-planned-parenthood-and-inspired-his-population-control-views/
Eugenics! The Gates Foundation
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/tag/bill-melinda-gates-foundation/
Please help keep us going. Donate today https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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