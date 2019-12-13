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Protest Against New York Times’ Attack On Free Speech - War Room Full Show
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17 views • December 13, 2019
Savanah Hernandez and Tom Pappert host the War Room and talk about taking action in the 3D world. Owen Shroyer bullhorns the New York Times to defend free speech. Peter D’Abrosca also joins the show to further explain his campaign promise of a 10 year moratorium. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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