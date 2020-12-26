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THIS PANDEMIC 'REALITY' IS HERE TO STAY | THIS IS WHAT THEY HAVE PLANNED FOR YOU IN 2025 TO 2028
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150 views • December 26, 2020
THIS PANDEMIC 'REALITY' IS HERE TO STAY | THIS IS WHAT THEY HAVE PLANNED FOR YOU IN 2025 TO 2028
CREDITS , Diana Lenska https://www.facebook.com/a1b2g3d4e5z6h7haos/videos/450145136369595
QUOTE ,, Trust your own instinct. Your mistakes might as well be your own, instead of someone else's. Billy Wilder
CREDITS , Diana Lenska https://www.facebook.com/a1b2g3d4e5z6h7haos/videos/450145136369595
QUOTE ,, Trust your own instinct. Your mistakes might as well be your own, instead of someone else's. Billy Wilder
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