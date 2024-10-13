BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE CHRONICLES OF BIGFOOT ₪ EPISODE 1 ☭ THE RETURN [THE SABBATEAN SUCKER PUNCH]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 6 months ago

The Infamous Bigfoot Strikes!


SHAME AND RIDICULE ONE'S OPPONENT 🤓


Source: https://odysee.com/@Mr_White_Tuber:4/ChroniclesOfBigfoot:d


Grabbed this from Twitter | X:


"Once the liberals realize that their ideology comes from Hegel and the Frankfurt School, they'll stop murdering my family." 🤔


A friendly note: VfB doesn't stop until he gets SATISFACTION; you'd best re-think yore position


VfB comes with RECEIPTS on the biggest LOLCOW ever:


𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 𝙍𝙀𝙑𝙄𝙀𝙒 There is a difference between dramanigger and snitching. From what I saw you were running a thin line. Drama shits one thing but attacking our own is not cool.


𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 𝙍𝙀𝙑𝙄𝙀𝙒

[names Redacted to protect the innocent] there is no such thing as "snitching", I have no bond to these people, they are not in my group and not trusted, and there is not pact of silence... if she was really not violating TOS, she wouldn't have even been worried.


I habs moar receipts, but will save them for later; some comments:


absolutely fucking BRILLIANT!!!... I'm dyin😵😆💀 Thank you for staying true brother Tuber o/// thank you for exposing the truth and the lies no matter how you're treated o/// and thank you, for keeping a smile on our faces in these very serious, tumultuous, make-or-break times, where the men are separated from whatever the fuck those faggots are.... definitely helps to have a smile on our faces and in our hearts, during this demoralizing occupation o/// Thank you brother o///


ⴲ Ein Volk ᛉ Ein Reich ϟϟ Ein Führer 卐

𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖙 𝕸𝖎𝖙 𝖀𝖓𝖘 ♰

𝙒𝙁𝙋 o///


Eph

6:12

 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.


This is high IQ stuff, sure to make the jews incredibly mad [the LARPers insist that they're (((high IQ))) - VfB].


this is the beginning of a whole new era


the separation of the wheat from the chaff


tuber you are a true artiste 🎨


NOW THIS IS TENT


damn bro it's like I've lived this in real life


brilliant work. o/


Nicky and Low Gas need to keep the lights on. Pay moar shekels and Goldco rules!


NNR should surrender


Great video. Yet, the Jewish supremacy will love its antagonism. They want more clashes between Whites and Blacks and more anti semitism to double down on. Jews will prosper.


Had to respond to this one: It's necessary; LARPers need to be curbstomped into non-existence...in Minecraft 😁

Keywords
freemasonrylarperssynagogue of satangatekeepersmulti pronged offensiveco-optionmr white tubershame and ridiculedbot085sabbatean sucker punchthe chronicles of bigfoot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy