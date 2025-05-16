What's happening in Mexico is HORRIFYING and President Claudia Scheinbaum is in on it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
This might make Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro's collective heads explode, but the greatest threat to America is not Iran, no the greatest threat to America is south of our border... the most corrupt violent country on earth... Mexico. Now that Trump has shut the border... the cartels are going to full on war with each other leaving a trail of bodies all over mexico.