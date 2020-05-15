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CBD Breakthroughs – Is Our Medical System Shifting? Interview w/ Guest Dawn of MyCBDCare
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19 views • May 15, 2020
Cannabis, Cannabis oil, CBD, THC... There is a lot going on with research into the health benefits of Cannabis. I shouldn't even state this in such a calm manner as the implications are huge for chronic disease!
To fill us in on all the recent discoveries about Cannabis benefits and efforts to make it available to everyone, we were joined by Dawn Peacock Owens of My CBD Care on one of our webinars (published May 4, 2016). Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
To fill us in on all the recent discoveries about Cannabis benefits and efforts to make it available to everyone, we were joined by Dawn Peacock Owens of My CBD Care on one of our webinars (published May 4, 2016). Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
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