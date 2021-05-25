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If You Get The Jab After Seeing This, You're Not Paying Attention
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372 views • May 25, 2021
The CV Vaxx and all the lies around it are explained here in quick draw style. Many times this format is used to illustrate promotional sale items. But this presentation isn't selling anything....it's just trying to keep people safe and healthy....and help people make the right decisions.
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