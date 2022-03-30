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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03-30-2022
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When Biden makes a GAFFE as he did this last weekend on the world stage the White House Covers for him and makes up stuff lthat will tell the world that he did nothing wrong, but we all know he did. Putin is using what he said as propaganda. The media is covering up for him. This would never have happened under Trump, nor would Putin have invaded Ukraine under Trump. But our problems are still here with Biden and Harris. Time to remove them from office.
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