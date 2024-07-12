DEPTH OF DECEIT MANKIND FACES SHOWN WORLDWIDE

Christopher James Shows World like NO OTHER Massive Deceit

This has occurred from the moment we are born... evil is all around us now

But this world has NOW been given the light and way forward

No one in the world has Christopher James knowledge across the board

That includes the solution to stop all of this powerfully shown tonight.





People world wide are in grave danger we must take this evil down

How it is done requires gathering on Mass at Public Courthouses and move courts with warrants outside of the corrupt BAR

Lawyers and Judges are the enemy of the people learn why at www.awarriorcalls.com

The time has come... we must rise up and focus our efforts against corrupt society called the BAR.

Restore our Public Courthouse to Common law and all these pricks are finished many will swing for Genocide





To support your health like never before and Christopher James

purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies





To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST





www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."