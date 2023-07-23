Create New Account
Das Leben - Stimmen aus der Matrix (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published Yesterday

Hier spricht Andreas darüber wie er ein Systemkritiker wurde und wie er das Leben allgemein sieht.

Das ursprüngliche Video wurde von SystemProtest erstellt - Danke an dieser Stelle.


Hoffentlich erreicht das Video viele Menschen.


Beste Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

(Wuwox, Odysee, Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, Youtube)

Keywords
censorshipyoutubecommunismtruth911migrationrefugeesrealityalternativekalergiwhite genocidewahrheitkriegzensurweltkriegodyseeftaolhootonwuwox

