Das Leben - Stimmen aus der Matrix (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Hier spricht Andreas darüber wie er ein Systemkritiker wurde und wie er das Leben allgemein sieht.
Das ursprüngliche Video wurde von SystemProtest erstellt - Danke an dieser Stelle.
Hoffentlich erreicht das Video viele Menschen.
Beste Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
(Wuwox, Odysee, Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, Youtube)
