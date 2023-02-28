Gas stove ban is latest ‘right-wing conspiracy theory’ PROVEN TRUE

Glenn Beck
Feb 27, 2023
Remember when the far-left ridiculed conservatives concerning an alleged gas stove ban? Energy Secretary Granholm even said during an interview last month that the idea was ‘ridiculous.’ Well, it appears the rumors are not so ‘ridiculous’ anymore. In this clip, Glenn details new evidence that the gas stove ban WILL happen. But the far-left will go even further than banning certain kitchen appliances, Glenn says: ‘They're going to go for the total ban on gas…All of it. That is the goal.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFLlOOvzaMI
