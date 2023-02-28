Create New Account
Gas stove ban is latest ‘right-wing conspiracy theory’ PROVEN TRUE
1801 views
High Hopes
Published Tuesday |
Glenn Beck


Feb 27, 2023


Remember when the far-left ridiculed conservatives concerning an alleged gas stove ban? Energy Secretary Granholm even said during an interview last month that the idea was ‘ridiculous.’ Well, it appears the rumors are not so ‘ridiculous’ anymore. In this clip, Glenn details new evidence that the gas stove ban WILL happen. But the far-left will go even further than banning certain kitchen appliances, Glenn says: ‘They're going to go for the total ban on gas…All of it. That is the goal.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFLlOOvzaMI

environmentglenn beckenergy secretarygranholmgas stove bangas ban

