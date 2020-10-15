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Bible FLAT EARTH TRUTH About Global Climate Change 🌪
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49 views • October 15, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Apr 2, 2017 with 4.4K views.
The Climate Change Agenda is a hoax! Don't buy into the lies of what Scientism is trying to push on you! Look into the facts and what the bible has to say on such matters!
Watch the full Flat Earth Truth of the Climate Change Lie & Global Warming Hoax | Full Documentary
https://www.brighteon.com/782f4233-0dea-4ef2-bb86-569db10972cc
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/03/al-gore-trailer/
Bible Prophecy FLAT EARTH TRUTH About Global Climate Change
The Climate Change Agenda is a hoax! Don't buy into the lies of what Scientism is trying to push on you! Look into the facts and what the bible has to say on such matters!
Watch the full Flat Earth Truth of the Climate Change Lie & Global Warming Hoax | Full Documentary
https://www.brighteon.com/782f4233-0dea-4ef2-bb86-569db10972cc
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/03/al-gore-trailer/
Bible Prophecy FLAT EARTH TRUTH About Global Climate Change
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