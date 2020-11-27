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The Double Edged Sword of "What If ?" - Slicing through Fear
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2 views • November 27, 2020
Man has created tools, most of which can be used for both good and bad. Psychological tools are no different. The leading question of "what if" can lead us down a dark path of fear, or down a bright road Of possibilities.
Cut through the fear, be like Elon musk, use "what if" to further your life and open the possibilities of your potential.
#whatif #fear #selfhelp
My friend Kute Blackson's website (the life coach) : http://www.KuteBlackson.com
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Cut through the fear, be like Elon musk, use "what if" to further your life and open the possibilities of your potential.
#whatif #fear #selfhelp
My friend Kute Blackson's website (the life coach) : http://www.KuteBlackson.com
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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