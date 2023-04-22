Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biblical Shorts & Yahway's Retorts #4: Elon Musk vs. Alex Jones, A.I. & Global Warming "The 3 Musketeers of Persuasion"...
21 views
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
Published 16 hours ago |

      Elon Musk the favored son of the god of the world money... Electric cars are worse for the environment, Going to Mars is the "Tower of Babel" and Elon Musk is a hypocrite for not reinstating Alex Jones's Twitter account...

Keywords
alex jonesclimate changeglobal warmingaimoneybiblicalelon muskelectric carsfalse gods

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket