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Boomerang Blowback: Sanctions on Russia Disrupt Food Supplies
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528 views • April 04, 2022
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev threatened Friday to restrict the sale and export of Russian food and agricultural products only to countries with friendly relations with Moscow. He said Russia will not supply its food products to its enemies. Mr. Medvedev said, “We will supply food and crops only to our friends…and Russia will sell both for rubles and for their national currency in agreed proportions.” That means Russian crops such as wheat will not be purchased with US dollars. He described food as a quiet but ominous weapon in Russia’s battle with Western nations that have imposed stringent sanctions on Russia.
Have sanctions backfired on the West? Did the US and Europe shoot themselves in the feet by baiting Russia to attack Ukraine so that sanctions could be slapped on Russia to bankrupt the country?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/1/22.
Have sanctions backfired on the West? Did the US and Europe shoot themselves in the feet by baiting Russia to attack Ukraine so that sanctions could be slapped on Russia to bankrupt the country?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/1/22.
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