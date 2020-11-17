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How Joseph Stalin Concealed the Death of Adolph Hitler
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273 views • November 17, 2020
The death of Adolph Hitler has long been shrouded in mystery and in suspicion that he escaped to South America where he assumed a new persona and lived in luxury until death by old age. This suspicion was fueled by none other than Joseph Stalin who spoke about it and defended the story until his own death. This documentary uncovers the hidden documents and the testimonies of those who had primary information about this matter. Some of those who gave testimony were kidnapped by Stalin’s agents and spent most of their lives in prisons and concentration camps to ensure that their testimony would not be heard. This is the story of how the truth was eventually discovered and what the motive was for keeping it hidden from the world. 2020 Apr 30 – Source: DW Documentary - https://youtu.be/2QSXKDCFh7o/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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