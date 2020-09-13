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I’m as popular as the plague for this unwanted report–pardon the pun - Covid is no worse than the seasonal flu. The statistics tell the truth. Then why the Plandemic? China Rising Radio Sinoland
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107 views • September 13, 2020
Pictured above: Sweden didn’t fall for the lockdown mask trap and the country continues to be vilified by the Big Lie Propaganda Machine (BLPM) for making the right decision. Their stats about Covid’s death rates don’t lie. It is no more than annual, seasonal flu.
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