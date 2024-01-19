Create New Account
Israel: God’s Prophetic Timepiece
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

The Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


Jan 19, 2024


If you want to know the future, if you want to know what’s coming, the first thing we should look at is Israel and what the Bible says about Israel. Today Pastor Stan is going to do just that!


00:00 – Intro

03:40 - Israel will give the Palestinians a State

06:19 - There will Always be an Israel

08:35 - Israel will be Blessed

10:00 - Israel and America

16:26 - Book of the Gentiles

23:16 - The Future of Israel

27:11 - Israel’s Secret Weapon

27:46 - Israel (Pastor Masih)


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47xmf5-israel-gods-prophetic-timepiece-01192024.html

