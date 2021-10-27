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DR. ZELENKO SPEAKS TO A RABBINICAL COURT IN JERUSALEM
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140 views • October 27, 2021
Dr. Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem, explains all the data and testimonys of other experts, the vaccine is the biggest risk of genocide to humanity, why is knowledge being suppressed and coercion being used to get people jabbed. The experts have been speaking out since the start, but the media and governments were never listening to experts.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6cFl9BqD4mE/
Video and transcript on my blogpost: https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/09/poison-death-shot-dr-zelenko-testifies.html
My documentary blogs:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/
https://[email protected]
Connect with me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6cFl9BqD4mE/
Video and transcript on my blogpost: https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/09/poison-death-shot-dr-zelenko-testifies.html
My documentary blogs:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/
https://[email protected]
Connect with me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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