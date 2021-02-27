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Tesla Powerwall Vs Electric Water Heater | Hot Water on Battery Backup
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310 views • February 27, 2021
Solar Surge will teach you all about being energy independent and how to set up your home to run off-the-grid during an emergency. We empower families to take control of their energy generation and storage so that they will never be left in the dark without electricity.
In this video, Joe explains how you can de-rate the heating element of your electric water heater to allow it to run on a single Tesla Powerwall or similar battery backup system. The idea is to trade off a faster heating recovery time for a lower overall wattage draw so as to prevent overloading the battery backup system.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
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-- LINKS --
Heating Element: https://www.amazon.com/Camco-02283-Screw-Heater-Element/dp/B002IO0FJ2/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&;keywords=3500w+heating+element&qid=1614172119&sr=8-6
How To Install a Heating Element: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReR_UcOf7E8
In this video, Joe explains how you can de-rate the heating element of your electric water heater to allow it to run on a single Tesla Powerwall or similar battery backup system. The idea is to trade off a faster heating recovery time for a lower overall wattage draw so as to prevent overloading the battery backup system.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
-- CONNECT WITH US --
Website: https://www.solarsurge.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/unitedsolarsurge/
-- LINKS --
Heating Element: https://www.amazon.com/Camco-02283-Screw-Heater-Element/dp/B002IO0FJ2/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&;keywords=3500w+heating+element&qid=1614172119&sr=8-6
How To Install a Heating Element: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReR_UcOf7E8
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