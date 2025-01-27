© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us for a powerful interview with Debra Tavares as she uncovers the shocking evidence behind what many believe are deliberate wildfires. Through countless documents, Debra exposes a disturbing agenda aimed at reshaping the world and laying the groundwork for a New Global Order. This eye-opening broadcast explores the links between these devastating events and the broader plan for global transformation. Inspired by the late Dr. Lorraine Day’s groundbreaking book, The Deliberate Destruction of America and the World, we dive deep into the hidden truths that are reshaping our future. Don’t miss this crucial discussion—your perspective on what’s really happening may never be the same.