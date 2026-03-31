Battles between Iraqi Resistance Drones & US AD Systems over Erbil

Battles between Iraqi Resistance Drones and American AD Systems over Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan) - (Possibly US base is in airport area? & possibly US C-RAM?)

Adding, from plane data:

Don't trust Grandpa Donald's chatter about France closing its airspace to American planes involved in plans for a military operation against Iran, that Italy has also taken similar measures.

For many hours today, US Air Force aerial refueling tankers, located in the airspace of both France and Italy, ensured the transfer of American F-16s from Germany to the Arabs.

The picture shows the route of one of the aerial refueling tankers.

Adding:

After a series of statements from Washington, British Defense Minister John Healey announced that the country is sending more troops and air defense systems to the Middle East to help allies resist potential Iranian attacks.

Adding:

Israel is ceasing the purchase of weapons from France due to Paris's position.

A representative of the Ministry of Defense stated that Israel will instead rely on domestic production and "friendly" countries.